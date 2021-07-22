Babes Wodumo comes under fire for shaming 'baby mamas' & their 'out of wedlock' kids

Gqom singer and dancer Babes Wodumo has left the internet in a vexed mess after taking a dig at women who have children outside marriage.

In a scathing rant in a Facebook Live video from earlier this week, Babes told those tuning in that she doesn't want to be compared to women who have children and aren't married to their baby's fathers.

“You see this thing of crying about your baby daddy who left you, don't do that with me. I got married then I had a child so don't compare yourselves with me. Do not compare your baby daddies with me. This has nothing to do with me.”

The Wololo hitmaker also questioned why people give birth at such a young age.

“Your baby daddy made you pregnant then left you with the baby, I wonder why you gave birth at a very young age. So I don't want nothing to do with that,” she said.