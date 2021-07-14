South African sprint superstar Wayde Van Niekerk and his wife Chesney have announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple‚ who married in 2017‚ made the announcement in a post on Instagram captioned ‘bun in the oven’.

“I’m so excited to announce that we’re having a BABY!!‚” said Chesney.

“We are looking forward to this process and to have a healthy and blessed pregnancy. Soon the Vans will be joined by a little Super Van. I’m so excited to announce that we’re having a BABY!!.”