Nokuthula Mavuso warns fans about Covid-19 after falling ill

The actress is scared for her life.

By Joy Mphande - 05 July 2021
Actress Nokuthula Mavuso sheds light on her experience with Covid-19.
Image: Via Instagram

As Covid-19 infection cases continue to rise across the country, actress Nokuthula Mavuso is spreading awareness and detailing her own journey with the virus.

Taking to Twitter recently, the actress revealed that she had contracted Covid-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

In a series of tweets, Nokuthula shared progress reports with her followers from her sick bed.

Actress Terry Pheto joined many in wishing Nokuthula a speedy recovery.

