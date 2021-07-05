Nokuthula Mavuso warns fans about Covid-19 after falling ill
The actress is scared for her life.
As Covid-19 infection cases continue to rise across the country, actress Nokuthula Mavuso is spreading awareness and detailing her own journey with the virus.
Taking to Twitter recently, the actress revealed that she had contracted Covid-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms.
Flu-like symptoms...slept the afternoon away...still there...😬— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) June 28, 2021
In a series of tweets, Nokuthula shared progress reports with her followers from her sick bed.
Yoh don't skip taking your vitamins. The past two days have been hellish.— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) June 30, 2021
Day 5 of what I thought was a "cold", kanti Covid_19— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) July 1, 2021
Slight cough
No body aches
Sore throat has subsided
Not feeling tired.
Day 6.— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) July 2, 2021
I'm up ready for breakfast. I've never been this eager to take meds, herbal tea and vitamins.
Ready for a steamy bath.
Msoon we Covid_19.
Actress Terry Pheto joined many in wishing Nokuthula a speedy recovery.