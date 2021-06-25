‘House of Zwide’ reunites Jack Mabaso and Khethiwe — it looks LIT!

As the day for the end of Rhythm City and the beginning of House of Zwide nears, Mzansi has been split between sadness about the end and excitement about a new era of entertainment.

However, the fact that Jack Mabaso and Khethiwe of Generations fame (real names Vusi Kunene and Winnie Ntshaba) will be acting together again has the streets hyped!

Mzansi will see some of their favourite stars as new characters thanks to the e.tv soapie. Veteran actors including Vusi , who plays SA’s biggest fashionista and founder and owner of House of Zwide, Funani Zwide, and Winnie Ntshaba, who plays his supportive wife Faith, are some of the top stars fans are waiting to see.

Other stars to look out for are firm fave Motlatsi Mafatshe, who will play the comedic Uncle Molefe, and Jeffrey Sekele, who will be playing “the godfather Isaac”, a sympathetic gangster and former Umkhonto weSizwe veteran involved in the turbulent hostel wars during the mid-1990s. Isaac is loving father of two beautiful daughters and husband to Rea, played by Matshepo Maleme. Khaya Dladla plays Lazarus, Funani’s lifelong confidante and responsible for interpreting and executing his designs.

New faces on the show will include exciting young talent in Nefisa Mkhabela, who makes her television debut as Ona Molapo, and Shalate Sikhabi, who plays her friend Shoki. They both navigate the fashion world with challenges in their path.

House of Zwide will premiere on e.tv from July 19 at 7pm.