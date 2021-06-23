WATCH | From Cassper to Jub Jub - seven heartfelt tributes to ProKid that will have you in tears

Some of Mzansi’s most famous faces took to the TL on Tuesday to pay tribute to late veteran rapper Linda “ProKid” Mkhize on his 40th birthday.

Pro died in August 2018 after suffering a “severe seizure”.

His death sent shock waves across the country as a pioneer of SA hip-hop and influence on so many of today’s biggest stars.

A film based on his life was set to be released shortly after his death, but was later put on ice.

As the country remembered the star on his milestone birthday, several close friends and celebs recorded video messages paying tribute to their idol, mentor and friend.