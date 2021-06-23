WATCH | From Cassper to Jub Jub - seven heartfelt tributes to ProKid that will have you in tears
Some of Mzansi’s most famous faces took to the TL on Tuesday to pay tribute to late veteran rapper Linda “ProKid” Mkhize on his 40th birthday.
Pro died in August 2018 after suffering a “severe seizure”.
His death sent shock waves across the country as a pioneer of SA hip-hop and influence on so many of today’s biggest stars.
A film based on his life was set to be released shortly after his death, but was later put on ice.
As the country remembered the star on his milestone birthday, several close friends and celebs recorded video messages paying tribute to their idol, mentor and friend.
CASSPER NYOVEST: ‘YOU WILL FOREVER REMAIN AN INSPIRATION’
Rapper Cassper Nyovest said Pro was a big inspiration for him and the industry.
“I had the privilege to work with him in person. He will forever remain an inspiration to a kid like me who came from the hood, who loved rap and appreciated kwaito.”
JUB JUB: ‘I MISS YOU LIKE F***ING CRAZY’
Jub Jub said Pro had a massive impact on a lot of people in the industry and promised to continue his legacy.
“I love you and miss you like f***ing crazy. I’m just about the only OG still out here representing you. Salute.”
MA-E: ‘I’LL ALWAYS LOVE YOU, BRO’
Teargas star Ma-E said Pro was “watching over us” and he would never forget the lessons his friend taught him.
“Thank you so much, man, for sharing all that knowledge with me. For sharing stages with me. For sharing your skills with me. For sharing your life with me. I will never forget you, boy. I love you.”
ZAKWE: ‘I’LL FOREVER REMEMBER YOU’
Rapper Zakwe said his close friend was missed and hailed him as a “king”
“I will forever remember you. I will forever love you.”
SLIKOUR: ‘YOU ARE NOW AN ANCESTOR LOOKING OVER US’
Skwatta Kamp star Slikour said his friend left a massive gap in the game when he died, and kids are still trying to be the next Pro.
“Your legacy still lives on in lyrics, life and influence. The game misses you. What you did lyrically still needs to be filled.”
KABELO MABALANE: ‘THE LEGEND LIVES ON’
TKZee star Kabelo Mabalane said it was surreal that Pro was gone but his legend lived on.
“We miss you but the legend lives on because you did it good and proper.”
NTUKZA: ‘YOU ARE STILL WITH US IN SPIRIT’
Teargas star Ntukza said Pro was down to earth and thanked him for changing the game.
“You are still with us in spirit. We have not forgotten you one single bit. In spirit, we are still rocking with you”.