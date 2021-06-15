Dr Musa Mthombeni urges Mzansi to 'buckle up' ahead of third wave of infections

TV host and certified doctor Musa Mthombeni has urged the nation to “buckle up” amid a surge in new Covid-19 infections.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, reported on Monday that 5,552 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA, representing an 18.5% positivity rate.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country now sits at 1,752,630.

The former YO TV presenter took to Twitter on Monday to share his experience as a doctor during the pandemic, detailing how medical facilities were full or nearing capacity.

“I just walked into one of the hospitals I work at respiratory area (area where patients coming to hospital with breathing issues). There are at least 50 people being treated. This isn’t a ward. This is an admission area,” he claimed.