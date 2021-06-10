‘I’m so incredibly thankful for you': DJ Zinhle pens sweet b-day note for Murdah Bongz

It's clear that DJ Zinhle and Black Motion's DJ Murdah Bongz have moved past trying to keep their romance out of the public eye.

These days, their sweet posts about each other show just how smitten they are!

Zinhle took to her social media on Wednesday to join millions of fans in wishing Murdah Bongz a happy birthday. However, the DJ's simple message stood out as the most personal and sweetest for fans of the pair.

“Wishing you a birthday that is as out of this world as you are. I am so incredibly thankful for you. Happy birthday my love,” said Zinhle.