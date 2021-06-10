‘I’m so incredibly thankful for you': DJ Zinhle pens sweet b-day note for Murdah Bongz
It's clear that DJ Zinhle and Black Motion's DJ Murdah Bongz have moved past trying to keep their romance out of the public eye.
These days, their sweet posts about each other show just how smitten they are!
Zinhle took to her social media on Wednesday to join millions of fans in wishing Murdah Bongz a happy birthday. However, the DJ's simple message stood out as the most personal and sweetest for fans of the pair.
“Wishing you a birthday that is as out of this world as you are. I am so incredibly thankful for you. Happy birthday my love,” said Zinhle.
While Zinhle and Murdah have never officially confirmed swirling speculation that they're an item, their social media posts speak a thousand words.
The pair don't skip a beat when it comes to publicly supporting each other and have been serving #couplegoals to fans.
Fans were left swooning recently after Bongz swept Zinhle off her feet when he gifted her an “amazing and thoughtful” life-size portrait to adorn a wall in her house.
There have also been many other instances where the pair have convinced fans that they are citizens of the #loveliveshere movement through their posts.
Anyway, being the playful guy he is, Bongz decided to bless his fans with a rendition of an unnamed song on his Instagram.
It left most of his fans howling. Check it out below: