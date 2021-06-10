Stormers aim to end on a high, coach says

Lions showdown a chance to show off skills and conditioning

The Stormers are determined to save the best for last and end their Rainbow Cup SA campaign on a high when they host the Lions on Saturday.



Out of the running to qualify for the North vs South grand final in Italy, the Stormers will go flat-out for a morale-boosting win at Cape Town Stadium...