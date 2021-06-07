‘God always has a better plan than we do’ - Itu and wife Sphelele welcome their second child

His announcement comes just one week after Sphelele revealed the couple were expecting their second child.

She posted a snap on her Instagram showing a big baby bump, saying: “As we wait for our new addition to our family.”

The couple’s first child was just a month old when Sphelele told fans via Instagram that she and hubby were open to growing their family.

She said she wants three children but Itu “believes in balancing the equation”.

She also revealed Itu was with her in the delivery room when they welcomed their first child.

Fans have sent congratulatory messages to the Khunes, with one asking if baby number three will soon be on the way.