‘God always has a better plan than we do’ - Itu and wife Sphelele welcome their second child
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune could not contain his excitement as he and his wife Sphelele Makhunga welcomed their newest member of the family.
Itu shared a snap of himself and their newborn baby with their one-year-old daughter on social media, describing it as the “best feeling ever”.
“God always has a better plan than we do,” he wrote.
His announcement comes just one week after Sphelele revealed the couple were expecting their second child.
She posted a snap on her Instagram showing a big baby bump, saying: “As we wait for our new addition to our family.”
The couple’s first child was just a month old when Sphelele told fans via Instagram that she and hubby were open to growing their family.
She said she wants three children but Itu “believes in balancing the equation”.
She also revealed Itu was with her in the delivery room when they welcomed their first child.
Fans have sent congratulatory messages to the Khunes, with one asking if baby number three will soon be on the way.
Congratulations ndoda, enjoy the crazy yet beautiful mess of having a toddler and a new born. Praying for quick adjustment and hopefully the wife is recovering and gaining strength well. Blessings to your growing family!— Thobelani Mbala (@MbalaThobelani) June 6, 2021
Well done my captain child is a blessing from God some are wishing to be a father but its failed so we thank God— Doughlas Mothasa 🇿🇼🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@Doughlas1010) June 7, 2021
Happy Fathers Day again Mfwethu its the moment you have to enjoy forever its your empire now that you are building.— Sipha Mdlalose (@Spha_Ps) June 6, 2021
Well done and congrats to you and your better half. SA and our Africa needs this from you and other influencers.— Bonani Siko (@Stshovi) June 6, 2021
God bless and welcome to the little one.
👌🏽👍🏽🙏🏽
Now I believe that you were a good striker prior to your successful stint as a goalkeeper. Mzansi's number one. pic.twitter.com/rLzuRu88YT— Former Potential Boyfriend (@Samuel_Hlophe) June 6, 2021
Congratulations Itu. God is always Great. Keep the family growing. Do we have the Bafana goalie now? Banyana Banyana has already.— Minister of Small Accounts 😍👏🙏🕯️👊🏽 (@Fuze_Elimhlophe) June 6, 2021