Bonang Matheba issues letter of demand to vlogger over 'defamatory' drug claims

Media personality Bonang Matheba has served a letter of demand through her lawyers against vlogger Rea Gopane over “defamatory statements” he made about her last week.

Rea Gopane, who is a co-founder of an entertainment vlog called Everything SA Music, published a video in which he alleged that another well-known media personality told him that Bonang - who previously dated rapper AKA - allegedly introduced the musician to drugs.

The allegations came in the wake of viral video footage, which led to speculation around violence in rapper AKA and his late fiancée Anele Tembe's relationship.

Taking to Twitter, Bonang said that after being made aware of Rea's vlog, her legal team tried several avenues to serve him with a letter of demand but were unsuccessful.

Bonang’s attorney issued a cease and desist to Rea on Twitter, instructing him to remove the clip and issue a public apology to the House of BNG owner. This approach, according to B's attorney Thomson Wilks, was not met with any action. Instead, Rea “went into public hiding and refused to either respond to messages or calls”.

This resulted in Bonang taking to Twitter on Sunday to ask for Rea's e-mail address on the TL.

After tagging Rea in her tweets, the vlogger responded with a cheeky tweet.