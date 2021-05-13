Ambitiouz slam suggestion they should sign Big Xhosa: This is not Takalani, please respect us
Controversial, and seriously spicy, record label Ambitiouz Entertainment have again left the Twitter streets in a mess, after they responded to a suggestion they should sign rapper Big Xhosa.
Big Xhosa has been ruffling feathers with his diss track aimed at the entire industry, Inyile, making him a hot topic of conversation on social media.
So when one user rolled on to Ambitiouz's page and suggested that they sign the controversial young Eastern Cape rapper, you knew there would be flames.
Ambitiouz hit back, asking the tweep to take them seriously.
Ambitiouz is not Takalani please respect us. https://t.co/kj3evKCORJ— Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) May 12, 2021
While many found the response hilarious, others took shots at Ambitiouz for allegedly not paying its artists and warning the company not to start beef with Big Xhosa.
The rapper also hit back, telling Ambitiouz to focus on bringing in numbers for their artists so they could be at his level, before coming for him.
Ya'll need to focus more on Kid Tini and leave me alone... https://t.co/wTwVNtqm0z pic.twitter.com/t62XzSbTUO— Big XHOSA (@SOS_RSA) May 12, 2021
Ambitiouz said it was a “mistake” to compare fans with clout.
Comparing fans to clout.— Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) May 12, 2021
No. 1 mistake pic.twitter.com/rCVN6zrnfK
Big Xhosa took aim at the likes of Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, A-Reece and Shane Eagle in his track, and recently caught smoke from Logan star Emtee.
Emtee took to Instagram Live to speak about the song and alluded to Big Xhosa being “mentally disturbed”.
Big Xhosa responded on Twitter, letting Emtee know his music meant a lot to him.
“Jonga Emtee, I heard what you said about me on that live, calling me a mentally disturbed person. I wanted to tell you something disrespectful back but remembered that your music has got me through some worst times in my life. I only got love and respect for you,” wrote Big Xhosa.
