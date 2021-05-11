Mohale claims abusers make their victims look like ‘the crazy ones’
Media personality Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo has hit back at abusers, saying their victims come out on the wrong side because they make them look “crazy”.
After a debate about gender-based violence (GBV) and abuse ensued on Twitter, many celebs and fans shared their thoughts.
Somizi’s hubby Mohale took to social media to speak out against GBV.
The star said abusers were making it look like victims were “the crazy ones” when the abusers know exactly what they do to their victims behind closed doors.
Abusers and making it look like you are the crazy one when they know exactly what they do to you behind closed doors. 🤝🤝🤝— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) May 9, 2021
Though Mohale may have intended to highlight issues surrounding violence in SA, many users took the opportunity to bring up his marriage with Somizi.
Check out the reactions from Twitter:
You're tweeting ka phone ya thelete ya Somizi that time.. pic.twitter.com/lyCwHwBTG7— Jan Van Potgieter 🇿🇦 (@JanVanPotgieter) May 9, 2021
When around friends they are lovydovy with you to bribe people's opinions about them. When you are on the floor breaking, then they start telling you how its all your fault and how what you made them do. Each dog has its day, power of the universe 🤞— Riri Sekgobela (@RiriSekgobela) May 9, 2021
Your replies guys 😥😥😥😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Qz0eXhOTda— 05 May 🎂🍰💞 Zinhle 🇿🇦 🦋Ngubane (@Zee_Mbovu) May 9, 2021
After this,i would say women need to talk to each other to" put their happines first nd put financial support aside" when ufeelhe abuses u emotional or physical PLS LEAVE!— Im an African ✊ (@luthuli_madoda) May 9, 2021
*Men-pls leave herwhen she abusesu physical/emotional
Lets not say he/she will realise nd come good!
Tread careful you are now entering a sensitive space where what you say could be connected to the dots ⚖️⚖️ pic.twitter.com/vhBOnZrzm8— AsandeLumka (@AsandeLumka) May 9, 2021
Mohale may be known for his philanthropic endeavours and bubbly social media interactions, and the star has his moments when he speaks out. Last year he hit back at people who are offended that he keeps his mask on because it is a guideline stipulated by the National Institute For Communicable Diseases.
The star reminded fans that the Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t ended yet.
“I don’t get this thing of people being offended by you having your mask on — they’ll be like ‘We don’t have Covid-19, take off your mask’ or 'You don’t trust us’. Please No!” wrote Mohale.
