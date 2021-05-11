Leisure

Mohale claims abusers make their victims look like ‘the crazy ones’

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 11 May 2021
Mohale has weighed in about 'abuser' conversations online.
Image: Mohale's Instagram

Media personality Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo has hit back at abusers, saying their victims come out on the wrong side because they make them look “crazy”.

After a debate about gender-based violence (GBV) and abuse ensued on Twitter, many celebs and fans shared their thoughts.

Somizi’s hubby Mohale took to social media to speak out against GBV.

The star said abusers were making it look like victims were “the crazy ones” when the abusers know exactly what they do to their victims behind closed doors.

Though Mohale may have intended to highlight issues surrounding violence in SA, many users took the opportunity to bring up his marriage with Somizi.

Check out the reactions from Twitter:

Mohale may be known for his philanthropic endeavours and bubbly social media interactions, and the star has his moments when he speaks out. Last year he hit back at people who are offended that he keeps his mask on because it is a guideline stipulated by the National Institute For Communicable Diseases.

The star reminded fans that the Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t ended yet. 

“I don’t get this thing of people being offended by you having your mask on — they’ll be like ‘We don’t have Covid-19, take off your mask’  or 'You don’t trust us’. Please No!” wrote Mohale.

