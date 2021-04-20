‘The intention to help was pure’ - Boity ‘scammed’ after offering a helping hand on Twitter

Musician Boity Thulo was allegedly scammed after offering assistance to a Twitter user who claimed to be in need.

It's no secret Boity is giving a soul. Whenever there is a fan in need, superhero Boity is there to the rescue!

However, it seems her kindness has landed her in troubled waters.

It all began after the star tweeted #ChooseKindness. A tweep came across her sentiments and asked the rapper to provide them with funds to purchase school shoes for their younger brother.

Boity helped the man, but was soon told by another follower that she had helped the same man with shoes a few days earlier.

“It happens. It’s OK. The intention to help was pure and that’s all that matters,” Boity responded.