‘There’s more to life than the illusion of success’ — Nokuthula Mavuso says money isn’t everything

Former Rhythm City star Nokuthula Mavuso has shared her thoughts on money matters, saying there is more to life than the hustle.

Taking to Twitter, the star shared advice on values and getting priorities straight.

She reminded her followers that money isn't everything, and that people should learn to enjoy the little things that make life what it is.

“We can't only be about the money and the never-ending 'hustle'. Laugh more, sleep more, love more.

“There's more to life than the illusion of success,” she tweeted.