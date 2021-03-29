Shimza: Normalise reporting accounts that cyberbully others
Congo Congo hitmaker Shimza has taken a stand against the rise of bullying online.
With online attacks a hot topic among tweeps, Shimza has shared his thoughts and feelings about cyberbullies. Taking to Twitter, the star had a friendly reminder for fans that if they witness bullying on the TL, they shouldn't be afraid to hit the report button on accounts violating the rules and regulations of social media websites.
“Normalise reporting accounts that cyberbully others!," wrote Shimza.
Many fans agreed with the star, praising him for his wisdom on the matter. Here are some of the responses from Twitter:
Sometimes Its Not Like We Are Cyberbulling Them Its Just To Make Sure That They Stay On Their Lane pic.twitter.com/x3rTn3Z5b8— Oteng Ortegah🇧🇼🇧🇼 (@DjOrtegah) March 25, 2021
Yooh imagine reporting the whole of black Twitter https://t.co/9It5FNbeXo pic.twitter.com/OnQxNuS2Qn— TSHEPSYD🍂 (@AbuttiiTSHEPSYD) March 25, 2021
Wrong choice of words mashimane .. its called Twitter for violence pic.twitter.com/aw979toJPG— Sakhumuzi (@Sakhumuzi__) March 25, 2021
Shimza isn't the only celeb offering solutions to the scourge of cyberbullies. After Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida experienced her fair share of bullying online because she posted snaps of herself in bikinis, the star opened up about the incident.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the model said that she was in disbelief that bullies were so concerned about her looks that the conversation steered off in a different direction
“I saw someone online making a comparison between me and gender-based violence. And I was like 'how do we get to that point?’, where it basically goes back to the conversation that when a woman is assaulted or abused, they ask what she was wearing. Why should what I wear describe or define me?” she said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.