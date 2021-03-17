IN MEMES | 'The River' fans can't believe Zweli, aka Lala, is finally seeing the light

The River fans are celebrating the return of “woke Zweli” after he decided to prove why he is the police commissioner by investigating his wife's involvement in the death of the pilot who was his only lead in Tumi's helicopter crash death case.

Zweli is married to Lindiwe, who every knows is a gangster, and they've watched the pair interact with the hope Zweli will one day figure out he's sleeping with the missing piece of every crime puzzle he's had to solve.

Fans of Lindiwe know the mining mogul is directly or indirectly responsible for the death and most of the crimes Zweli couldn't solve. Due to being too “trusting”, Zweli has been oblivious to the fact that he serves as Lindiwe's “inside man” at the police station because he tells her everything during pillow talk.

On Monday, finally feeling like Zweli has caught on to her conniving ways, Lindiwe resorted to crying and breaking down in Zweli's arms so he wouldn't go to work where he would continue to investigate her.

Now fans are wondering if the storyline will have the typical ending they've seen before where Lindiwe is always two-steps forward and will manage to allude Zweli once more. Others are hoping things will be different this time and maybe Lindiwe will finally be nabbed for her crimes.

Fans have admitted The River would never be the same if Lindiwe lost her Madlabantu status.