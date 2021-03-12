Leisure

Simphiwe Dana slams Piers Morgan: 'Toxic opinions belong in the sewers'

12 March 2021
Simphiwe Dana says that social media can be a toxic place.
Simphiwe Dana has slammed UK news host Piers Morgan after he defended his opinions on actress Meghan Markle.

After leaving Good Morning Britain, amid backlash over his controversial commentary on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah, Pierce defended his comments, saying “freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on”.

This sparked a debate about free speech on social media, with singer-songwriter Simphiwe also weighing in.

She said that even though she agrees social media can be toxic, it shouldn't be a place for toxic opinions.

“Opinions are a dime a dozen. I do agree that social media can be toxic. In that same light, toxic opinions belong in the sewers,” said Simphiwe Dana, while also taking a shot at Morgan.

The star knows a thing or two about the messiness of social media.

Earlier this year, Simphiwe came under fire for allegedly 'skinny shaming' people online.

After a debate about body positivity was sparked on the TL, the musician defended her sentiments pointing out that she too is skinny.

“Hayibo guys! Am I not a skinny? Stop deflecting and start acknowledging how we are biased against overweight sweeties. I am not sorry,” said Simphiwe.

