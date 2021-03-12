Nomsa Buthelezi: I go through homophobic slurs almost daily, my sexuality is not a disease

TV personality Nomsa Buthelezi has opened up about the constant fat shaming and homophobia she experiences while trying to make it in an industry that refuses to give her a chance.

The star, who married her wife in 2019, took to Instagram this week to offer encouragement to those who face bullying and are told they are not enough.

She revealed that she often faces homophobic slurs and doors closing.

“Have you ever been down but you keep smiling? I go through homophobic slurs almost daily but they never sat down with me and to know my sexuality is not a disease. In the industry, I keep on being told 'you don't look the part', but they never gave me a chance. Kubuhlungu. Even those you call family spit on you.”

She told those who were struggling to hold on to hope.

“Dear big girl, breath. Joy comes in the morning. Hold on. I'm proudly queer and I'm a big girl with talent. Being kind is free.”

In 2018 Nomsa told TshisaLIVE her children had to develop a thick skin because of people bullying them over her sexuality.

“My children and I have a very open relationship and we talk about everything. They understand my sexuality. Yes, they were bullied at school but my children made the other children understand that 'hey! If your mother has a husband, then my mother can have a wife and that's that.”

Last year she took shots at some in the industry who were trying to drag her down.

“In this industry, one can make you feel inferior because they themselves are empty inside, shame souls. I'm Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi. I'm content with myself and I don't need to kiss your toes to make you like me,” she said.