Nomzamo Mbatha is soaring in Hollywood, but says home is where her heart is

Actress and UN ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha has finally scored her big international break in the upcoming film Coming 2 America and is ready to take on Hollywood!

Chatting with TshisaLIVE, the star said she decided to take on the project because it was a dream come true for her to work on one of her all-time favourite film series.

“It's a cult classic, it's one of my top five favourite films and when I got the call that I was asked to come in and audition for the casting director, I was super excited.

“Also, I heard murmurs or announcements that all the original cast members were going to be back, that it wasn't a remake, it was going to be a sequel. I was definitely excited for that,” said Nomzamo.

Speaking on working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, the former Isibaya actress said she was star-struck and grateful to have a seat at the blockbuster table.

“It was an out-of-body experience. Just wow, shocked. An out-of-body experience is the best description. Honestly, just to be surrounded by Hollywood royalty, people who have built such incredible legacies and had been about for so many years and truly made their mark.

“I remember looking at how they were celebrating each other (as artists) and just marvelling at that this was actually something I was working hard for.”

Though Los Angeles has been her home since 2019, the star has been feeling a sense of nostalgia for her home country.

“Of course I miss SA! standard! But I can't be a crybaby you know I have to stay the course. The bird has to leave the nest someway, somehow. I miss everything about home -all the fresh food that we have, All the spices, my god I have been suffering without it but we make do,” Nomzamo said.

Giving fans a little glimpse into what they might expect on the film's release, Nomzamo explained that her character Mirembe is a rough and tough barber who softens up when she finds true love.

“She's sassy, she's witty, she's charming, she's, um ... not a bather, she is not a rose petal bearer, she's a groomer and she has her own barbershop. She kind of grounds the long-lost son and when he arrives in Zamunda, her whole world changes,” she said.