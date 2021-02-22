Savoy Bay theatre set to re-open in March

One of Nelson Mandela Bay’s cultural gems, the Savoy Theatre and Conference Centre, is fluffing out its feathers in a brave attempt to be back in business next month.



Starting with an Industry Night on Monday March 1, followed by a new open-mic afternoon on Sunday March 7, the Adockvale theatre is re-opening with all Covid-19 safety protocols in place...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.