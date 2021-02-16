Twitter drags Lasizwe and his new bae as they announce their love

Media personality and comedian Lasizwe used the love vibes on Valentine's Day to announce that after being single for a young minute, he is finally in a relationship and he's ready to flaunt it.

Celebrating the day of love, the star took to social media with snaps of himself all loved up with his new beau. Though Lasizwe may have tagged his mystery partner as “mind your own business” in their photos, he wasn't afraid to show off his love.

“To everyone that 'knows their worth' this is what you’re missing out on ... Happy Valentine’s Day Bo Swirie!” captioned Lasizwe in one of his shared picture.