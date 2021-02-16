Leisure

Twitter drags Lasizwe and his new bae as they announce their love

It was mainly thanks to Lasizwe's captions ... which tweeps said were “dizzy”

16 February 2021
Lasizwe announced that he was off the market this Valentine's Day.
Image: Instagram/Lasizwe

Media personality and comedian Lasizwe used the love vibes on Valentine's Day to announce that after being single for a young minute, he is finally in a relationship and he's ready to flaunt it.

Celebrating the day of love, the star took to social media with snaps of himself all loved up with his new beau. Though Lasizwe may have tagged his mystery partner as “mind your own business” in their photos, he wasn't afraid to show off his love.

To everyone that 'knows their worth' this is what you’re missing out on ... Happy Valentine’s Day Bo Swirie!” captioned Lasizwe in one of his shared picture.

However, his tweets didn't sit too well with users ... In fact, tweeps didn't like Lasizwe's tone at all.

The star was called out for his “insulting” caption as some of his haters took the opportunity to “predict” doom and gloom for the new couple's young, budding romance. They said it would all end in tears ...

Check some of the reactions below:

However, Lasizwe stans were ready to defend their idol.

Here are some of the reactions from fans who just want to see the social media sensation happy:

Though the star may be cuffed now, last year he had other plans for his love life. Taking to Twitter, the comedy king opened up to fans about his rules of engagement. He said he was down for a casual relationship and nothing too serious.

“I have come to the conclusion that I want a situationship and not a relationship going forward.

“Basically, I am here for a good time not a long time because I excel with flying colours in a situationship and the best part is the trading hours set up that comes with a situationship,” wrote Lasizwe.

Regardless, congratulations to you on your new relationship Lasizwe! #LoveWins

