Twitter drags Lasizwe and his new bae as they announce their love
It was mainly thanks to Lasizwe's captions ... which tweeps said were “dizzy”
Media personality and comedian Lasizwe used the love vibes on Valentine's Day to announce that after being single for a young minute, he is finally in a relationship and he's ready to flaunt it.
Celebrating the day of love, the star took to social media with snaps of himself all loved up with his new beau. Though Lasizwe may have tagged his mystery partner as “mind your own business” in their photos, he wasn't afraid to show off his love.
“To everyone that 'knows their worth' this is what you’re missing out on ... Happy Valentine’s Day Bo Swirie!” captioned Lasizwe in one of his shared picture.
To everyone that “ knows their worth” this is what you’re missing out on...— Swirie (@lasizwe) February 14, 2021
Happy Valentine’s Day Bo Swirie! pic.twitter.com/WLONcYCzrX
However, his tweets didn't sit too well with users ... In fact, tweeps didn't like Lasizwe's tone at all.
The star was called out for his “insulting” caption as some of his haters took the opportunity to “predict” doom and gloom for the new couple's young, budding romance. They said it would all end in tears ...
Check some of the reactions below:
Am afraid it will end in tears swirie pic.twitter.com/w2rvgZPpxO— Molebatsi (@Mtubatsi012) February 14, 2021
Yall really make knowing your worth sound like a disease. https://t.co/YNVy4tlh2a— Siba At Sea (@mamtimande) February 14, 2021
Your captions are never it, everyday wena https://t.co/QddMhIi0Zl— dark skin supremacy (@darkdonnnn) February 15, 2021
Naze nabahle but what a dizzy caption https://t.co/EPlsTNyIkp— Phume (@uPhumelele) February 15, 2021
The caption turned this whole post into a tragedy tbh 🥲 https://t.co/yhAsqRNOjE— Barbar with da Mkhabar 🌈 (@N_m_sibisi) February 14, 2021
However, Lasizwe stans were ready to defend their idol.
Here are some of the reactions from fans who just want to see the social media sensation happy:
Other kids are happy out there and I'm sitting here waiting for Mr Right😭 pic.twitter.com/JFTQKeh17U— ♌👑 (@lungy_matena) February 14, 2021
"Straight men" worried about what's happening in bed between Lasizwe and his bae is probably the weirdest thing I've never seen😂😂🚮— S A K Z I N (@SakzinK) February 14, 2021
I’m really happy for you guys wishing you nothing but the best in your relationship 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/vAjCRXRV26— SiaOShy🏳️🌈 (@sia_shy) February 14, 2021
Such a beautiful couple. Enjoy life together and God bless you 🙏🏾.— MN©️EDI (@Michael_Bucwa) February 14, 2021
What I am mostly happy about is that you are happy 😊. Actually the both of you are happy, baby steps @lasizwe but enjoy every godamn moment & know that I am over the moon for you 🤍. https://t.co/RTQXhjcYZH— Tshepiso N. Zungu (@Mama_Wa_Kego) February 15, 2021
Though the star may be cuffed now, last year he had other plans for his love life. Taking to Twitter, the comedy king opened up to fans about his rules of engagement. He said he was down for a casual relationship and nothing too serious.
“I have come to the conclusion that I want a situationship and not a relationship going forward.
“Basically, I am here for a good time not a long time because I excel with flying colours in a situationship and the best part is the trading hours set up that comes with a situationship,” wrote Lasizwe.
Regardless, congratulations to you on your new relationship Lasizwe! #LoveWins
