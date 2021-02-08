Mihlali Ndamase threatened with a gun over ‘uncomfortable stare’

Media personality Mihlali Ndamase was left vexed after allegedly being threatened by a man with a gun for questioning him about his "uncomfortable" stare.

Taking to Twitter, Mihlali said while she was in line to purchase items at a petrol station, a man allegedly threatened to shoot the star for asking him "What's up?"

“How do you walk up to me in a store aisle, stand and stare and then get upset when asked what’s up. I was so scared because he had his hand in his pants so he actually could’ve done it,” tweeted Mihlali.