'Voetsek': Malema responds to DA's query about Zuma tea party bill

“The speaker of the National Assembly has the authority to request the acting secretary of parliament to investigate all travel claims made by any MP and also has the authority to report any possible abuse of resources allocated to any current or former MP to the relevant authority once she is made aware of such abuse,” said Mazzone.

Mazzone said the tea date raised questions that required urgent attention, specifically:

Were any official travel entitlements used to fund the visit?

Were any vehicles of VIP protection service used to transport any of the guests to and from Nkandla? and

Were any benefits received in terms of travel or hospitality that require a declaration to be made in the register of Members Interests in parliament?

“As MPs, we have an absolute responsibility to ensure that at no time is the South African taxpayers’ money abused or wasted,” said Mazzone.

“We have a duty to ensure that this tea party in no way cost the economy of SA a single cent, that could have been used to purchase vaccines for the people.”