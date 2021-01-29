'Celeb Rides' fires it up with petrol head & muso Prince Kaybee on first episode

The brand new season of Celeb Rides is set for a high-octane start this Saturday (January 30) as their new presenter Anele “Ney the Bae” Zondo rides with music producer and petrol head, Prince Kaybee.

The popular series returns to Ignition TV for a brand new season which combines two things South Africans love: celebrities and cars, with co-hosts Ney the Bae and DJ Sabby.

In the first episode of the show, Ney and Kaybee will be seen taking a ride in the club DJ's Mercedes-AMG GTS and will indulge in some doughnuts before they set off for an on-track challenge with a twist.

Ney will also get to find out more about Kaybee's latest accomplishment, Project Hope, and the inspiration behind his all-female collaboration album.

But hold on, that’s not all. DJ Lady Amar will also give you a breakdown of the top three cars that make the cut in her dream garage.

Roving reporter Ziphorah Masethe, aka “Cool Car Chick”, hits the red carpet at the annual Cars.co.za awards, where she catches up with actress Jessica Nkosi, TV presenter and model Maps Maponyane and several other A-listers.

Things are also set to heat up as Ziphorah asks them some pretty controversial questions, and you will also get to find out what the international stars have been up to in their rides.

Make sure you don’t miss Celeb Rides this week from Saturday 9.30am with Ney the Bae and DJ Sabby, only on Ignition TV.