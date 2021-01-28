KZN Entertainment Awards to be broadcast on BET on January 30

The KZN Entertainment Awards (KZNEA) are set to hit viewers' TV screens on January 30 to showcase the very best that KwaZulu-Natal has to offer.

The inaugural KZNEA, which were held on December 15 last year at the Durban ICC, will finally give Mzansi a front-row seat to what took place at the glamorous awards evening.

Airing on BET Africa, DStv channel 135, the awards were hosted by media personalities Somizi Mhlongo and actress Pearl Thusi. While Nomalanga 'The Flame' Shozi was on black carpet duty.

The first ever awards of its kind rolled out the black carpet for the stars of the night and featured performances from some of SA's biggest musicians.

The biggest winner of the night, who took home a whopping R600,000, was musician Khuzani who won the best Maskandi and KZN’s most loved categories. Another big winner was DJ Sithelo of Kotini records, who took the crown for best DJ and Newest Find.

There were also some blazing performances on the night from the likes of Durban-kwaito pioneers Big NUZ alongside DJ Tira, L'vovo Derrango, Nomcebo Zikode, Khuzani, Nasty C, Sjava, Babes Wodumo and others.

Babes Wodumo, who previously expressed her wish to win an award at the event, was beaten by Nomcebo Zikode for the Best Female Artist accolade. Other big winners included SK Khoza and Thandeka Dawn-King for best male and female actors respectively, while Sjava won best male artist award. Bonang Matheba won an award for being KZN's favourite cousin.

Winners in each category took home an amazing R100,000.

According to a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, the KZNEA are a proud initiative of Songs on the Charts with Gagasi FM as a media partner. The organisers also wished to thank fans and supporters of the performers, artists and entertainers that have been nominated for these prestigious awards by voting in big numbers.

“A word of thanks also goes to the participants who have humbly accepted their nominations.”