Simz Ngema on motherhood: 'I have newly found respect for mothers'

After spending six months at home with her bundle of joy, Tiyani, actress Simz Ngema has revealed she's getting ready to head back to the grind.

The actress, who feels blessed to have spent time with her son, took to Instagram to share how she now has new found respect for mothers outchea.

“Almost time to go back to work. I’ve been blessed to have had a whole six months at home with my son. I have newly found respect for mothers Yho!

“I’m learning so much and I’m enjoying every moment. Even the difficult moments because my love for him makes it all worth it ..."