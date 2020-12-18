MFR Souls score TikTok Song Of The Year nod for 'Amanikiniki' - here’s how the song became so popular

Popular Amapiano duo Ma-Ero and Force Reloaded, better known as MFR Souls, have scored themselves a TikTok Song Of The Year Nomination for their hit single Amanikiniki.

The duo had the dancefloors hot after releasing their album, Musical Kings, earlier this year, and the song Amanikiniki shot straight to the top of the charts.

The term “Amanikiniki” refers to different flavoured crisps, with the hook asking what flavour you prefer — beef or chicken — a metaphor for the choices we make in life.

The video for Amanikiniki on YouTube has garnered more than 7.9 million views on the video-sharing platform.

The hashtag #Amanikiniki also hit more than 18.5 million views on TikTok — thanks to viral challenges users have been creating during the lockdown.

According to TikTok, MFR Souls scored the nomination for Song Of The Year based on the number of local creations this year.

Here are five videos of some of the app's users dancing to the song.