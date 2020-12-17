WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir’s version of 'All I Want For Christmas is You' will give you chills
Move over Mariah Carey, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has got this one in the bag!
Mzansi's renowned choir has released their rendition of US megastar Mariah's Christmas classic All I Want For Christmas is You.
The choir released the track this week, just ahead of Christmas Day next Friday.
To get the country in a jolly spirit, the choir said it hoped the song would be a reminder of the spirit of ubuntu.
“May our performance of Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You be a timely reminder to make this Christmas special for those at risk this year. Stay safe and reach out with love, care, and the spirit of ubuntu,” said the choir.
Since its release on YouTube, the song has garnered more than 13,600 views.
Watch the full video below:
The choir has collaborated with big names and brands in the country and abroad.
Recently, the choir released a new song with the Proteas' AB de Villiers and singer-songwriter Karen Zoid.
The song, titled The Flame, is aimed at celebrating the human spirit and bringing about unity during a difficult 2020.
The choir also teamed up with Netflix for a festive song titled Square Root of Possible from the streaming service's holiday film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Adventure.
The song is from an American-style theatrical piece and was transformed to add an “African feel”.
It is sung in six official SA languages, namely English, Setswana, Sesotho, isiZulu, isiNdebele and sePedi.
The choir also teamed up with US singer Pink for the latest rendition of A Million Dreams as part of a Unicef Changemaker 2020 fund-raiser.
“It was an honour to collaborate with the Ndlovu Youth Choir on this new version of A Million Dreams. Though we were thousands of miles apart due to the pandemic, we were connected by Unicef’s life-saving mission of putting children first,” said Pink.
