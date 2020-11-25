True happiness, and a true measure of it

Top five regrets of the dying do not include money

PREMIUM

Bronnie Ware is an Australian nurse who spent her career in palliative care, looking after people with very little time left on Earth.



She has had the privilege of speaking with these people about things that make life worth living, as well as what they would have done differently...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.