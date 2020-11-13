SNAPS | The good, the fab and the fugly! Inside the #Feathers12

Despite the rain clouds that threatened to block the sparkles and glitter of the annual Feathers Awards, the closed event was still as glamorous as can be with stars of the LGBTQI+ community, their supporters, friends, hags and fans dressed to the nines!

The awards, which also count for one of the most anticipated social events of the year, aims to celebrate people whose deeds shine bright in support of the rainbow community.

Now in their 12th year, the Feathers have evolved from an award celebration back in 2008 to a full array of LGBTIQ+ advocacy activations taking place throughout the year.

“With the current ongoing global pandemic, we made a call that the show must go on, obviously respecting all government regulations. Now in our 12th year, the main reason hosting these awards during this trying period, was to continue celebrating the LGBTIQ+ community and turn up the love. Every year, we come together to celebrate our diversity and also inclusion for all and we felt we need it even more so in 2020,” said co-founder of the Feathers, Thami Kotlolo.

Even though the event was held behind closed doors, at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein, nobody dared to dim down the glitter or shine!

Here are some snaps of the people who showed up and showed off: