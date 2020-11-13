SNAPS | The good, the fab and the fugly! Inside the #Feathers12
Despite the rain clouds that threatened to block the sparkles and glitter of the annual Feathers Awards, the closed event was still as glamorous as can be with stars of the LGBTQI+ community, their supporters, friends, hags and fans dressed to the nines!
The awards, which also count for one of the most anticipated social events of the year, aims to celebrate people whose deeds shine bright in support of the rainbow community.
Now in their 12th year, the Feathers have evolved from an award celebration back in 2008 to a full array of LGBTIQ+ advocacy activations taking place throughout the year.
“With the current ongoing global pandemic, we made a call that the show must go on, obviously respecting all government regulations. Now in our 12th year, the main reason hosting these awards during this trying period, was to continue celebrating the LGBTIQ+ community and turn up the love. Every year, we come together to celebrate our diversity and also inclusion for all and we felt we need it even more so in 2020,” said co-founder of the Feathers, Thami Kotlolo.
Even though the event was held behind closed doors, at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein, nobody dared to dim down the glitter or shine!
Here are some snaps of the people who showed up and showed off:
It’s that time ladies and gentlemen!!! My first experience of @featherssa 😩😩🔥 super excited!! Thank you Audie @madiramatjeke for this lovely 👗 dress @miss_kimrambau for the beat!!!💋 @natashagamue for styling my hair and @dynastyfuturebetty on the photocred ofcos!!!🎉🎉. @melaningoddessproductions 🙏🏾
Here's the full list of the winners
Best Styled Individual
- Thishiwe Ziqubu
Hunk of The Year
- Gorata Nzimande
Hot Chick of The Year
- Siphesihle Ndaba
Sports Personality of The Year
- Siya Kolisi
Best Rainbow Parenting
- Napo Masheane
Best LGBTQI Student Movement
- Rainbow UCT
Best LGBTQI Initiative: Public Sector
- Do Better
Best LGBTQI Initiative: Private Sector
- Engage Men's Health
Diva Extraordinaire of The Year
- Refiloe Modiselle
Media Award of The Year
- Motswako
Social Media Personality of The Year
- Coconut Kelz
Cutest Couple of The Year
- Sape & Vaivi
Role Model of The Year
- Dr Dulcy Stapler Rakumakoe
Drama Queen of The Year
- Somizi and Dinner kwa Somizi
Socialite of The Year
- Olwee
Musician of The Year
- Master KG
Fag Hag of The Year
- Shumi Dantile
- Siv Ngezi
African Feather of the Year
- Frank Mugisha
