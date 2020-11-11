Leisure

SA celebs react to DA’s take on the Brackenfell High School clashes

By Masego Seemela - 11 November 2020
Dineo Langa is one of the celebrities who have called out the DA for reacting poorly to the Brackenfell High School clashes.
Dineo Langa is one of the celebrities who have called out the DA for reacting poorly to the Brackenfell High School clashes.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Dineo Langa, Anele Mdoda, Kuli Roberts and Nina Hastie are among the celebrities who have hit out at the DA for “failing to address” the real issue regarding the clashes that took place at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town.

This after tension erupted between white parents and EFF members who gathered to protest against alleged racism at the school.

On Monday, EFF members arrived at the school after reports that some parents held a social event that was attended only by white pupils.

The school has 250 matric pupils, but only 78 — all white — attended the matric gathering which organisers, the school, and the Western Cape education department told Sunday Times Daily was a private event.

The protests turned ugly when violent clashes erupted between EFF members and residents.

Parents confronted the EFF protesters and a fight broke out. Pictures and videos of the violence were circulated on social media, leading many to share their outrage on the matter.

When addressing the issue, the ruling party in Western Cape, the DA, took to Twitter, to “condemn in the strongest terms the ongoing threatening attempts by the EFF to bend society to its will by interfering where it has absolutely no business to be”.

Unimpressed with the DA's response, Dineo Langa, Anele Mdoda, Kuli Roberts and Nina Hastie took to Twitter to call the party out for failing to be unbiased.

Dineo said the DA was a “racist party” and claimed they were “NOT” the people to vote for in any election, “no matter how many black people they try to use to feign inclusion”. 

Anele shared her disbelief that the DA missed the mark of not seeing anything wrong with the matric dance only allowing white kids to attend.

She also said the whole debacle was distracting for black children who needed to focus on their exams.

“We have seen enough testimony from the black children who have a lived existence of racism at Brackenfell High School. What I hate about racism is that it's distracting to the black kids. When do they study?” she asked.

Nina asked the DA to “go start their own country because this country is for all South Africans ... where people are treated with dignity”.  

She also called them out for not having enough black leaders in the party.

Kuli kept it plain and straight to the point, saying, “So you expected all of this to continue instead of correcting the culture, you attack the attacked”.

Kuli Roberts comes for the DA.
Kuli Roberts comes for the DA.
Image: Kuli Roberts/ Twitter

An organiser of the event told Sunday Times Daily last week that she blamed Covid-19 for the lack of diversity at the unofficial R500-a-head event, claiming there was room for only 100 pupils.

She said it was not meant to be exclusionary, but could not account for why there were no pupils of colour in attendance.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Justice delayed is just denied
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...

Most Read

X