Music video project aims to boost Bay hip-hop artists
In a bid to uplift and unite the Port Elizabeth hip-hop scene, Clout Council, a local creative group, is running a campaign aimed at budding artists in the Bay.
The six-week campaign, running from October 23 to November 27, kicked off with the release of a music video by one of six Port Elizabeth artists...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.