Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sends his bae Mmabatho Montsho a sweet birthday shout-out
Even though they lead a private life as a couple, the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi didn't shy away from publicly wishing the woman in his life, actress Mmabatho Montsho, a beautiful happy birthday on Monday.
In celebration of her 37th birthday, the people's bae took to social media to wish his bae a happy one and shared a video of her gracefully dancing to Samthing Soweto's Happy Birthday.
With a short caption that read, “Here's to many more years of living your life to the fullest”, Mbuyiseni's bae can be seen cutting her cake in an intimate affair.
The people's bae was not the only one who gave Mmabatho a special shout-out on social media. Actresses Terry Pheto and Masasa Mbangeni, as well as MetroFM sports anchor Angie Khumalo, also sent beautiful birthday messages.
Happy Birthday crush yaka. Ontlatsa blind san! Hope your special day is as magnificent as you are. ❤️ @MmabathoMontsho pic.twitter.com/y9mdr3Zutc— Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) October 19, 2020
Happy birthday to you my leader @MmabathoMontsho . I love you so much . Wishing you a soft life full of art , love & joy— Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) October 19, 2020
A very happy birthday to this dynamic force of a human being! Your mere existence on this earth plane is a blessing. Your presence in MY life, nothing but pure grace from a higher power.@MmabathoMontsho— King Angie (@AngieKhumalo) October 19, 2020
Ngiyakuncanywa, San! 🥳 🍾🎁🎈 pic.twitter.com/8gIhcLdvPa
In 2017 when people were still suspecting them of being a couple, Mbuyiseni shared a warm message on Twitter wishing for God to grant his bae growth and prosperity in her arts as well economic freedom in our lifetime.
Happy Birthday @MmabathoMontsho...O holehole 🎶🥂🎉🎊 may God grant you prosperity in your arts 🎭🎨🎬 wish you economic freedom in our lifetime ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/wCduOervaP— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) October 19, 2017
