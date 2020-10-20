Leisure

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sends his bae Mmabatho Montsho a sweet birthday shout-out

By Masego Seemela - 20 October 2020
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi wishes his bae Mmabatho Montsho a sweet happy birthday.
Image: Gallo images

Even though they lead a private life as a couple, the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi didn't shy away from publicly wishing the woman in his life, actress Mmabatho Montsho, a beautiful happy birthday on Monday.  

In celebration of her 37th birthday, the people's bae took to social media to wish his bae a happy one and shared a video of her gracefully dancing to Samthing Soweto's Happy Birthday.

With a short caption that read, “Here's to many more years of living your life to the fullest”, Mbuyiseni's bae can be seen cutting her cake in an intimate affair.

The people's bae was not the only one who gave Mmabatho a special shout-out on social media. Actresses Terry Pheto and Masasa Mbangeni, as well as MetroFM sports anchor Angie Khumalo, also sent beautiful birthday messages.

In 2017 when people were still suspecting them of being a couple, Mbuyiseni shared a warm message on Twitter wishing for God to grant his bae growth and prosperity in her arts as well economic freedom in our lifetime.

