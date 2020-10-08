Rami Chuene denies taking aim at the Fergusons with her 'Hawks' tweets

After having watched the Hawks in action this week, actress Rami Chuene expressed her opinion that the directorate for priority crimes investigation needs to extend its services to the SA entertainment industry.

The Hawks made headlines this week as they executed a series of arrests, including that of Edwin Sodi. This left the Isono actress feeling like they need to do the same thing for the industry she works in.

“As soon as Hawks are done with politics they must come to the mighty, unstoppable and greedy entertainment ‘gods’," Rami tweeted.

“The corruption, greed and exploitation has built many mansions and bought many cars leaving many artists broke since the days of Bophelo ke Semphekgo.”