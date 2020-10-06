Black Coffee responds to haters with a picture of how he spent his weekend

If you thought all the hate and “disgusting” jokes about Black Coffee's disability touched him, well, shame on you 'cause the music maestro doesn't care one bit what you have to say about him.

Black Coffee's name landed on this weekend's trends list after his ex-wife Enhle Mbali shared a video on her Instagram stories where she posed with a prosthetic hand while on set for an upcoming show, Blood Psalms.

In the Stories Enhle jokingly told fans that she was chilling with her “new man” before revealing that the hand was a prosthetic made by the show’s make-up department.

While Enhle believed she meant no harm with her post, she was left fuming over insensitive hand jokes that were levelled against her ex.

After having to call her social media followers to order for their “stupid, disgusting and embarrassing” behaviour, it looks like the international DJ wasn't really fazed by what people had to say about his hand which he injured years ago.

Taking to Twitter, the Superman hitmaker shared a snap of what his weekend looked like. Though he didn't explain much in the caption, the picture clearly shows how he and Euphonik were having a great chuckle at all the haters.