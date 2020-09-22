'I was told not to f*** it up': Trevor Noah on his 'The Daily Show' journey

“I remember South Africans saying to me: 'Hey, man, if you fail, we all look bad. They’re never going to give any African any type of big TV show again. So don’t mess this up.'”

These are the words of SA-born comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, who recalled what many told him before replacing longtime host Jon Stewart on Comedy Central's multi-award winning show five years ago.

Trevor, who graced the cover of Wall Street Journal Magazine’s September Men’s Style issue, opened up about his journey as the host of the show, and revealed he’d love to book Beyoncé as a guest.

Five years into his hosting duties for the hit show, Trevor said his biracial upbringing prepared him for the job. He took over from Stewart in 2015 after he had hosted the show from 1999.

“My entire life, I grew up with a black family and a white family, and I had to translate what was happening between them,” he said.