Back behind the decks for DJ Biggz

Rays of light are finally beginning to shine on the events industry as President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced SA’s move to lockdown level 1 from midnight on Sunday.

With events venues now allowed to host a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors, the news was cause for celebration for many working in the events industry.

Among them is Port Elizabeth club DJ Biggz, who looks forward to keeping patrons on their feet with his recently released single.

The New Brighton DJ, full name Lusindiso Saul, is ready to welcome Bay partygoers back to the “fun life” with the house song Intombi Zolova, featuring local artists Tsotso and duo Vikings.

The song, advising men to stay out of trouble, materialised from a conversation between the three artists during a studio session, Biggz said.

“Myself Tsotso, DJ Boraz and Shinyo [from Vikings] were just sitting in studio playing about when we ended up having a conversation about how brothers tend to get into fights over dating ladies who are dating gangsters.

“The message that came out of that is let’s just stay away from trouble as the youth,” the DJ said.

The song is Biggz’s first single since being signed to Bay producer Dyrho’s record label, Real Gruv Music.

Biggz previously released offerings with popular gqom duo Distruction Boyz and Tsotso, which he counts among his career highlights.

The DJ said he had signed to Real Gruv Music because he and the owner had established a good relationship over the years.

“Myself and Dyrho go a long way back from when I was still a resident DJ at Diamondz in 2011.

“Hopefully one day I’ll have my own record label like Dyrho,” he said.

The DJ’s music journey dates back more than a decade when he was still a systems engineering student at the Durban University of Technology, in a city considered one of SA’s music capitals.

He established and polished his DJ skills during his free time.

“Music was a way to catch a break from my studies while in college and, after finishing my qualification, I bought a sound system and started playing at weddings and [functions] in 2007,” he said.

In 2011, Biggz was appointed resident DJ at Diamondz, one of Port Elizabeth’s most popular night clubs at the time.

Since then he has shared the stage with some of SA’s biggest music acts including DJ Fresh, Heavy K, QB Smith, The Arrows, Christos, Vinny Da Vinci, Tira, DJ Bongz and one of his music inspirations, Black Coffee.

“Artists such as Black Coffee, Maphorisa and DJ Khaled are an inspiration because they have a sense of direction and, in my view, they don’t box their creative ideas,” he said.

Intombi Zolova is available on music streaming platforms.

HeraldLIVE