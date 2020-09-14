Leisure

Cassper & Lerato Sengadi remember HHP on his birthday with emotional tributes

Chrizelda Kekana Reporter 14 September 2020
HHP died two years ago.
Image: Facebook

HHP's widow Lerato Sengadi and his unofficial mentee Cassper Nyovest led the masses with emotional tributes for the late rapper on what would have been his 40th birthday.

HHP, otherwise known as Jabba (real name Jabulani Tsambo), committed suicide at his home in 2018. 

Two years later, his family, friends and fans still miss him, and this was evident when they  took to their social media platforms to wish him a happy heavenly birthday.

Using a picture of Jabba and herself in happier times, Lerato wrote a heartfelt message for her late husband.

Happy Birthday Motho waka. I miss you insanely and still struggle with the fact that you are not here, in the physical form, but I see, feel and hear you all around me always. My love for you will never change. My loyalty to you will never waiver. Today I celebrate you. I hope you love your gift, I love you,” she said.

Cassper, who was mentored by Jabba when he came into the game, took to his TL to remember the Music & Lights hitmaker.

The rapper, who released a song featuring Jabba on his latest album Any Minute Now, announced that his son Kgotso was born a day before Jabba's birthday, and said he's going to tell his son all about the life and times of Jabba.

Happy Birthday to the Goat HHP. We love and miss you forever. My son almost shared a birthday with you. I'm gonna tell him all the great stories about how you put his dad and many other men on. Thank you for everything Jabba!” Cassper said.

Many others, including DJ Fresh and Kwesta, also shared tributes for HHP.

Check out the tributes below.

X