‘This was our king’ - SA 'Black Panther' stars pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman

South African stars who worked closely with the late US actor Chadwick Boseman in the box office hit Black Panther have expressed their heartbreak over his death.

Chadwick died at the weekend at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Atandwa Kani, who played a young King T'Chaka in Black Panther, took to social media to share how shocked and heartbroken he was at the news.

“I have no words. I love you, my brother.. I love you, bruv. May your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace," he wrote.

Atandwa's father, veteran actor John Kani, played the role of the elder King T'Chaka. He also offered his condolences to Chadwick's family.