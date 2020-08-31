‘This was our king’ - SA 'Black Panther' stars pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman
South African stars who worked closely with the late US actor Chadwick Boseman in the box office hit Black Panther have expressed their heartbreak over his death.
Chadwick died at the weekend at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
Atandwa Kani, who played a young King T'Chaka in Black Panther, took to social media to share how shocked and heartbroken he was at the news.
“I have no words. I love you, my brother.. I love you, bruv. May your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace," he wrote.
Atandwa's father, veteran actor John Kani, played the role of the elder King T'Chaka. He also offered his condolences to Chadwick's family.
The Black Panther - Chadwick Boseman passed away last night. My deepest condolences to his family and the Black Panther family. May his soul rest in peace. King T’Chaka. Wakanda Forever— JohnKani (@JohnKani2) August 29, 2020
Trevor Noah, who also worked on the popular blockbuster and got a chance to sit down with Chadwick on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, spoke highly about the man who he believed was regal in real life as well.
“Yes, this was our king. Not because we served him or because he ruled. But because of how he served us in everything he did. He played a hero on screen and lived like one in real life.
“From South Carolina to SA he made so many of us proud of who we are, and for that he will always be our king. Hamba kahle, Chadwick. Sizoku bona phambili” Trevor said.
Yes this was our king. Not because we served him or because he ruled. But because of how he served us in everything he did. He played a hero on screen and lived like one in real life. From South Carolina to South Africa he made so many of us proud of who we are and for that he will always be our king. Hamba kahle Chadwick...Sizoku bona phambili. 📷: @imseangallagher
Legendary actress Connie Chiume also took to social media to bid farewell to Chadwick.
She revealed they had recently received and celebrated good news about Black Panther 2, and she was looking forward to seeing the actor again.
“I am in so much pain, Chadwick. I was looking forward to see you again next year. We just received our good news about Black Panther 2 and today I wake up to this. Rest in peace, Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda forever!”
No!!! I can’t believe this! Such a humble, talented soul. Death be not proud! I am in disbelief 🥺 #WakandaForever #ChadwickBosemanForever #ripchadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/WoxPD71clN— Connie Chiume (@connie_chiume) August 29, 2020
Other South African stars have expressed their sadness at Chadwick's untimely passing.
Nomzamo Mbatha penned a beautiful tribute expressing the profound loss she was feeling.
“I’ve had a lump in my throat since I woke up yesterday. This weird and heavy feeling pressing down on my chest. I would be driving or eating or sitting, and I kept letting out this random sigh.
“My mind cannot reconcile so many things about this season we are experiencing. This decade has a whole new spiritual angle it’s taking us on. Many, many profound losses," Nomzamo wrote.
So much of his craft made the world believe. Yet, so much of this life and truth behind this giant, has made the world bow and weep. The umbilical cord of identity and purpose was extended and so many connected and saw themselves. Cancer didn’t win the fight, YOU did. You showed up in a big way Mr Boseman and we will never show up any smaller. May the angels of heaven lift him up, may our ancestors welcome him home. Praying for everyone that was close to him, if it feels like this to us, I cannot imagine how broken they must be. . I’ve had a lump in my throat since I woke up yesterday. This weird and heavy feeling pressing down on my chest. I would be driving or eating or sitting... and I kept letting out this random sigh. My mind cannot reconcile so many things about this season we are experiencing. This decade has a whole new spiritual angle it’s taking us on. Many, many profound losses. God give us the spirit of discernment and clarity, place in our hearts and mouths the prayer of this season. 🕯
Maps Maponyane and Rami Chuene were left in awe of the work Chadwick did, even while fighting for his life.
The fact that Chadwick Boseman battled colon cancer for 4 years while putting out so many great movies is remarkable, makes you think that he just might have been a superhero in real life too. What a man.— Mr. Buns/Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Lebunza/Breadwinner (@MapsMaponyane) August 29, 2020
Come to think of it #ChadwickBoseman showed cancer the middle finger. All that in four years. A superhero.— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) August 29, 2020
