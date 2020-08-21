Somizi super proud after Mary Twala wins best actress award at global film festival

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo is a proud son after learning that his late mother and legendary actress Mary Twala bagged the Best Actress award at the 44th annual Hong Kong International Film Festival.

Expressing his pride, Somizi took his cue from the makers of the film, This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection, who were excited to share the news that Mam' Mary's work in the film was given global recognition.

“She didn't die ... she multiplied ... she stays winning,” a proud Somizi said.

In the film, Mam' Mary plays the lead role of a widow, who after learning of her son’s accidental death, ties up her worldly affairs and arranges her own funeral. Her plans are disrupted when the village must make way for the construction of a reservoir, and she rekindles her lust for life, vowing to defend the ancestral cemetery and preserve her own dignity.

The film, by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, won three awards including the Best Film accolade.