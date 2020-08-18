DJ Fresh hits back at Herman Mashaba for dissing EMS workers' #JerusalemaChallenge
Radio personality DJ Fresh was unimpressed with former DA provincial leader Herman Mashaba after the politician criticised a group of essential workers who participated in the global #JerusalemaChallenge.
Jozi Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workers took some time out of their hectic schedules to do a short dancing routine to Master KG's song. A video of their dance went viral on social media and eventually landed on Herman's TL.
While many loved the positive, fun video, the politician had a different take, suggesting that instead of being trained to protect citizens, emergency services personnel in SA were trained "to dance".
“Hi Tumi, this is the second clip I have seen in this week from a different municipality. Countries train their law enforcement agencies to protect their citizens. We train them to dance. What on earth is happening?” Herman asked.
He received a lot of negative feedback for his tweet, including from DJ Fresh.
The 947 star reminded Herman that essential workers were also human.
“Sir, it’s called 'people on a break choosing what to do with their break'. Unless you don’t believe people should let their hair down, respite-nyana. They also do loo breaks by the way, and lunch, and go home after their shifts,” the DJ said.
Sir, it’s called “People on a break, choosing what to do with their break”! Unless you don’t believe that people should let their hair down .... respite-nyana!! They also do loo breaks by the way .... and lunch ... AND go home after their shifts!!! 🤷🏿♂️ https://t.co/GrlLuHVNqZ— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) August 15, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.