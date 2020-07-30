Black Coffee starts movement to get the Samas to recognise Master KG

After seeing the demand for Master KG's song Jerusalema first-hand while abroad, DJ Black Coffee has ignited a movement on Twitter to get the Samas to add Master KG to its nominations list.

The DJ, who is currently overseas on a European leg of his world tour, shared a few days ago that he was getting requests to play Jerusalema at his gigs.

Coffee went on to give Master KG his flowers and took to Twitter on Wednesday to urge the Samas to “make history”.

“Samas (organisers) don't you wanna make history, by adding Jerusalema on this year's Awards ... I mean you can,” he suggested on Twitter.

The DJ reasoned that the Sama organisers should find a loophole or create one so that they can include the song, because it deserves a spot there.

“The entire country knows it belongs there. They could even run a petition to be signed by the public, that could help also,” he added.