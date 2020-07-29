Master KG and Nomcebo appointed as ambassadors to the world by Nathi Mthethwa

Limpopo-born artist Master KG and vocalist Nomcebo, featured on his global hit Jerusalema, have been appointed by sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa to serve as ambassadors to the world.

The prestigious appointment was announced during a live virtual conversation with the artists. The minister said the hit song brought social cohesion, and the department felt the pair aligned with their strategy.

“We are happy you have put our country on the global map. You have used both song and dance to unite the whole world. We thank you for that.”

Master KG and Nomcebo thanked the minister for his support and vote of confidence.

"It's an honour for us. We want to thank you for taking this moment to appreciate and recognise us," Master KG said in the virtual "celebration" held on Zoom.

The department's spokesperson Masechaba Ndlovu confirmed the appointment to TshisaLIVE.

"Congratulations to Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode, who have been appointed our ambassadors to the world by minister Nathi Mthethwa. The department has a 'Cultural Diplomacy Programme' where we take artists from South Africa to other countries for a period of time to showcase our creativity."