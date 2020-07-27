Leisure

WATCH | Five videos of 'Jerusalema' taking over the world

By Jessica levitt - 27 July 2020
Master KG's song 'Jerusalema' has taken the world by storm.
Image: Instagram/Master KG

On YouTube it is 50-million views (and counting). Celeb recognition and a global phenomenon. 

Master KG's hit track Jerusalema continues to travel around the world, resulting in tapping feet, swinging hips and recognition of the musician's talent.

Here are just five times the track has been captured around the globe.

Canada

Spain

 

Switzerland

Italy

France

