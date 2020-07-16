Issa fiancé! Former 'Idols SA' contestant Phindy Dube said 'yes'
It looks like love won for former Idols SA contestant Phindy Dube, who headed to Instagram to announce that she's now spoken for after her bae, Mthokozisi Zulu, asked her to marry him and she said “yes”.
Mthokozisi describes himself as a drama coach, filmmaker and theatre practitioner. Mzansi first saw his appearance on Phindy's Instagram when the pair worked on a project together.
A year and some months later, Mthokozisi popped the question.
“A man who immediately embraced how boldly I love him and just loves me the same way back. God has been our centre baby and He continues to be. You’ve poured into my spirit and heart. To think that just over a year ago you said, 'I’m going to marry you next year'.
“Mthokozisi Zulu, I love you so much. You are the most precious human I’ve ever laid my eyes on and given my heart to. Your heart is so pure, your eyes tell it so! To the beginning of forever and a while baby. I said 'yes'," she said.
Check out her ring below:
Many will remember Phindy for her awesome covers during the singing competition and how she blew the judges away with her audition and made it all the way to top four in 2017.
Soon after that she was rumoured to be dating fellow Idols SA contestant Christo Daniels, but in 2018 Phindy told TshisaLIVE they were just friends and she was focused on her career.
“Everyone who was in the house, we are all really good friends, there isn't much to it. I still keep in contact with all of them, like Paxton I ran into not so long ago and Christo. We still talk. When you live with people in one house for as long as I did, it is impossible not to build relationships so, yeah, we are all really great friends,” she said at the time.