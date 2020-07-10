Mbatha keeps the faith with new single

It is during tough and uncertain times like the present that a friendship with Jesus offers much needed hope and comfort, South African gospel singer Nqubeko Mbatha says.

The Christian singer highlights the benefits of maintaining healthy relationship with God in his newly released single Friendship with Jesus.

Explaining what it means to him to have a friendship with his maker, Mbatha said: “We view Jesus as a king to us but our relationship with him need not always be formal because He is also a friend when we need one.



“When you talk to someone about everything, even a simple decision as taking a left or right turn, you consider them a friend.”

The singer, formerly a Joyous Celebration member said, though sometimes hard, maintaining a healthy friendship with Jesus even through hardships was important.

“The Bible speaks of Jesus as a friend who sticks closer than a brother and it is especially important to have someone that close in times of hardships.



“Sometimes it’s difficult to maintain the friendship because we tend to feel that Jesus is not so close to us when we go through difficult times but it helps to know his word so it can carry you during those times.

“When you feel like He is quiet, you are reminded of the words He says in the Bible — that He will never leave nor forsake you,” Mbatha said.

Mbatha said Friendship with Jesus was a modernised remake of a classic gospel song.

“I like remaking gospel classics and adding them onto my albums. I had recorded Friendship with Jesus in August last year, so it just made sense that I make it the first song on my next album,” he said.

The single is but a glimpse into what is yet to come in Mbatha’s next album, Devotion.

The album is collection of original worship songs and a number of gospel classic.

With the world faced with the Covid-19 pandemic that has taken not only lives but livelihoods of many, Mbatha said Devotion would be a source of comfort for listeners.

“We’re in a time where many people feel alone and have lost hope but I believe that this album will restore hope that something good can still come out of the remaining half of the year they’ve written off.

“It’s album of worship songs that will bring you closer to God because there is nothing we need more than the reassuring presence of the Lord right now,” Mbatha said.

Though his family has suffered some hardships, including the death of his mother in-law — mother of his wife and gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo — Mbatha says he believes there are still great things to come.

“The lockdown has has its downsides but there are also a number of good things to come out of it — finally getting time to finish my album, spending more time with my family and adopting a healthier lifestyle.



“I am a strong believer that as Christians we never lose. Anything that feels like a loss is actually a lesson,” Mbatha said.

Devotion will be released on July 24.