'It feels good to finally have a music family,' says Sho Madjozi on signing to US label
Sho Madjozi has become the only South African act in North America to join US label Epic Records' esteemed roster, which includes superstar rappers Future and Travis Scott.
It didn't take Sho too long to gracefully recover from having lost out on a 2020 BET award to Burna Boy because sis announced her big news on Tuesday that left her Twitter page wobbly.
Sho thanked her tons of supporters for the unwavering support.
“Eisan! My Twitter keeps crashing. Thank you guys for all the love. Did so much stuff all by myself it feels good to finally have a music family,” she said.
Chairman and CEO of the label Sylvia Rhone sang Sho's praises in a statement, saying the label was “honoured” to have her as one of their own.
“African artists are enjoying an unprecedented level of visibility in music and Sho Madjozi is beautifully waving the flag for South Africa. She's bold, brilliant and remarkably talented and her music embodies all that is special about her homeland. We're honoured to have her as the newest member of the Epic family,” Sylvia said.
Ain't no doubt that sis is super ecstatic.
You’re looking at the newest signee at Epic Records US!! Iyah 🤗🔥📝 pic.twitter.com/KcMImRXeDm— #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) June 30, 2020
Fans flooded her TL with congratulatory messages and well wishes for the future!
Big S/O to @okmalumkoolkat for introducing us to @ShoMadjozi 🇿🇦🙏🎵💯🎼. Congratulations 👏 #ShoMadjozi on signing with @Epic_Records 💞❤, #SouthAfrica is proud of you 😘❤🇿🇦. https://t.co/kkj9r0du4E— Thembinkosi Kosie 🤘 (@KosieTheDJ) July 1, 2020
Nywe Nywe she's not hip hop now @ShoMadjozi has the same label team as Future and Travis Scott...
Not a African Version of Epic...
Anyway... Congratulations Maya & the team. Really enjoy watching your journey ❤️@sean_nkuna see you at Coachella Papi https://t.co/f0wN872lry pic.twitter.com/W8f67aeu4Q
I'm soooooo excited for my giiirl, 😭 I cannot even begin to explain - I knew deeep deep down gore she's destined for greater thingsss in life. 🙏❤ Congratulations @ShoMadjozi https://t.co/SDoURlGUN7— thato (@Noluthxndo) July 1, 2020