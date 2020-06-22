WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic employee Thembi and her employer Malcolm Wentzel

Domestic employee Thembi Ubisi and her employer Malcolm Wentzel have become internet sensations after videos showing their unique relationship went viral on Twitter last week.

The videos were uploaded by Wentzel on video sharing app TikTok. One of the videos has more than one million views and has been shared by thousands of social media fans.

Thembi told News24 that she had not been aware that her employer was filming content for the video sharing app. She said she has been flooded with positive feedback on social media as well as calls from her neighbours.

The publication also reports that Ubisi is from Mpumalanga and lives in Emalahleni. She has worked for Wentzel for almost 10 years.

“It makes me feel happy, I didn't know that he was doing TikTok. We were just having fun and then a lot of people started calling me, especially from my area.”