Boity warns SA men: 'You do not own our bodies'

As the country mourns the death of Tshegofatso Pule, rapper Boity has added her voice against the scourge of femicide in SA, with a stern reminder to men in the country.

Tshegofatso was found hanging from a tree in open veld in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, on Monday, after going missing last week. She was eight months pregnant.

Angered at the increasing cases of femicide in SA, Boity took to Twitter and demanded that men stop killing women.

In a tweet addressed to all men, Boity reminded them that they do not own any woman's body and are not superior to females.

Boity also explained how no woman owed any man her life, and asked men to listen when a woman says no.