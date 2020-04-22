WATCH | Emotional Kelly K video has fans seriously worried
Kelly Khumalo had many of her fans scared and concerned when she posted a video of herself telling fans to get on their knees and ask God what they should take from the Covid-19 pandemic.
An emotional Kelly told her followers that she couldn't stop crying and needed to tell them something important.
“I’ve been asked to ask you, all of you, I don’t care which part of the world you are from. I have been summoned to ask you guys to go on your knees and tell God what you want from this situation,” she said, repeating her message twice.
She added that she was expecting a miracle from God to help the nation overcome Covid-19.
“Miracles happen, God moves and us praying together will move God. I'm ready for a miracle. God will end Covid-19.”
Fans flooded the comments section of her post with messages of encouragement and support.
While on Twitter, fans shared their concern for the star.
#Kellykhumalo I think its only best to pray and stop asking questions .God can use anyone for a vessel pic.twitter.com/Mq0miXkxV4— THE GYAL FROM🇸🇿 (@zipra_de) April 22, 2020
I don't wanna lie this #KellyKhumalo clip spooked me. Especially this part.— Karabo™ (@ikay_mo) April 22, 2020
Imagine seeing this around 2am. pic.twitter.com/hwA1mTM3Fg
#Kellykhumalo Is Right this is a perfect time To talk to God... But y'all making fun of her because le thabetse #R350 ... Soon you will understand 🤞 pic.twitter.com/keKfodcJFu— Choy💨 (@abby_choy) April 22, 2020
Kelly did what God told her to do. It is up to you ukuthi wenzani nge message. God cn use anyone and anythng to deliver His message. We shouldn't take this lightly 🤞 #Kellykhumalo— SganandaDlaba (@shizniz_) April 22, 2020
I think she is depressed, the lack of sleep and crying. I'm talking from experience. Please let's be kind to #Kellykhumalo. What happened to innocent until proven guilty. pic.twitter.com/6zUfzy87sX— LiSwati (@SwaziMagagula) April 22, 2020
Last month, Kelly took to Instagram to claim that Covid-19 did not come about because God was angry with the world.
Responding to Khaya Mthethwa's comment that: “If God is punishing us, why did he punish Jesus. That would then make him unjust! #GodIsNotAngry.” Kelly wrote: “This is exactly what I’ve been saying #GodIsNotAngry.”